Four USC Trojans That Stood Out the Most Against Fresno State

Los Angeles — USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley burst onto the scene in his college debut against San Jose State in week 0 with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

He was the first Power Four player with that stat line in their debut since Purdue's Rondale Moore in 2018 and the first Trojans player to record 100+ receiving yards in his debut since JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2014.

Stellar Follow-Up Performance

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley wasted no time in the first half, making his presence felt again, reeling in four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went for 68 yards, giving the Trojans an explosive element they were missing in the season opener.

Mosley drew lofty admiration throughout the entirety of spring from the USC coaching staff and players. That continued in fall camp, and the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product continues to validate it. In two games, Mosley is already making his case for Big Ten Freshman of the Year with three touchdowns.

"It was very impressive, but it was not unexpected. He does Trent stuff. He gives me glimpses of Makai Lemon every day," said sophomore receiver Corey Simms.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley has filled the void left by the Biletnikoff Award winner, and the transition for quarterback Jayden Maiava has been seamless. The two connected for the second consecutive week, as if they have been playing together for years.

Mosley wasn't the only freshman receiver from the Trinity League to make a statement inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught a team-high six passes for 102 yards. Maiava has a ton of weapons, and he utilized them all, completing 23-of-25 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Stars at the Nickel Position

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickel Kennedy Urlacher had his struggles in last week's game, but against Fresno State, the junior played out of his mind. It started with a forced fumble when he drilled Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal coming off the edge on a perfectly timed blitz. On the very same blitz later in the second quarter, Urlacher once again came flying downhill and forced a safety.

Alex Graham was a disruptive player himself at the nickel position. USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson dialed up a similar blitz on multiple occasions, and Graham also forced a safety in the third quarter. He was effective near the line of scrimmage against the run. Isaiah Rubin also recorded a sack from the nickel spot.

The nickel position has become a premium position in football because of its impact on the run and pass game, and it is particularly important in Patterson's defense. The Trojans received productive performances from all three players who played that spot on Friday night.

Similar to Mosley, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri put together an impressive performance against San Jose State and followed up with another impressive outing against Fresno State. Abasiri was a constant force in the backfield, and his impact won't fully reflect in the stat sheet. On both Urlacher and Graham's safeties, Abasiri forced the quarterback to retreat into those players.

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