Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off with lower leg injury

Haener appeared to suffer a serious injury

LOS ANGELES - Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field early in the third quarter of the Bulldogs' game vs. USC on Saturday night. 

Haener was sacked by USC's Tuli Tuipulotu with 13:15 left in the third quarter, and it appeared Haener's ankle got caught underneath Tuipulotu as he went to the ground. Haener fumbled the ball and immediately started writhing in pain.

Haener, a three-star recruit out of Danville, Calif. in 2017, started his career at Washington before transferring to Fresno State as a sophomore. Since then, he has been one of the highest volume passers in the FBS and was off to a strong start this season at 369 yards per game through two games.

Earlier this week Haener said he wanted to play for USC growing up, but he was too small and wasn’t graded high enough as a prospect.

“They never gave me a chance. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Haener said. “Nobody expects us to win. The only people who expect us to win are the people in this locker room and the people in this facility. I’m going to go prepare like I always do and play with a chip on my shoulder.”

