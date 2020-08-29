AllTrojans
Friday Night Notes: Which USC Players Might Leave?

Scott Wolf

I asked a USC coach today which players he thinks will leave early after Jay Tufele?

"Pretty much everyone you think would leave will leave," the coach said.

Time will tell, of course. But it's not going to be any surprise if a junior with decent draft status decides to skip the season or leave early.

  • Last week, I wrote about the cement footprints USC has of its All-Americans up to the year 1960. The last All-American to participate in the ceremony was offensive lineman Ron Mix.

Here's the footprints Frank Gifford made and the actual ceremony at a USC basketball game.

GIFFORD.CEMENT
GIFFORD.CEREMONY
