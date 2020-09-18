Friday Notes: USC Works Out Indoors, Awaits Pac-12 Start Date

USC players worked out inside the McKay Center today.

The question remains when will a season starts? The Pac-12 presidents are meeting now but might not vote until the weekend.

The big issue is whether they choose Oct. 31 or Nov. 7 as a start date for football.

The Legends Classic featuring UConn, Notre Dame, USC and Vanderbilt would be Dec. 3-4 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut according to Adam Zagoria.