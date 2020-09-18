AllTrojans
Friday Notes: USC Works Out Indoors, Awaits Pac-12 Start Date

Scott Wolf

USC players worked out inside the McKay Center today.

The question remains when will a season starts? The Pac-12 presidents are meeting now but might not vote until the weekend.

The big issue is whether they choose Oct. 31 or Nov. 7 as a start date for football.

  • The Legends Classic featuring UConn, Notre Dame, USC and Vanderbilt would be Dec. 3-4 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut according to Adam Zagoria.
  • Lori Loughlin received permission from a federal judge to serve her prison sentence at a medium-security prison camp in Victorville, California.
