GAME DAY: USC Wins Over ASU 28-27

A comeback story. USC defeats Arizona State late in the 4th quarter with a final score of 28-27. "Well it reminds you of 2020 doesn't it" said Helton when asked about the unusual victory on Saturday.

Although USC played decent in the first half, ASU managed to keep a lead on the score board. Going into the 2nd half the score was ASU 17 USC 14. What became evident is how physical ASU's defense was. Kedon Slovis was sacked 3 times through out the game and was frequently pushed out of the pocket and placed under pressure.

The Trojans struggled with turnovers with 3 fumbles lost and 1 interception. It wasn't too pretty on ASU's side of the ball either (2 turnovers) but USC made more mistakes on offense.

Coming down to the last few minutes of the 4th quarter, USC was down 14 - 27 (ASU). With 2:52 left in the game, Kedon Slovis threw a completion to WR Bru McCoy for 26 yards. Chase Mcgrath came in for the field goal to change the score - USC:21 ASU:27. A proud moment for special teams coach Sean Snyder, as Parker Lewis' onside kick was next recovered by USC at the USC 45 by Bru McCoy. At this point the momentum was back on the Trojans side. 4th & 9 at ASU 21, with 1:20 left in the 4th, Slovis threw the ball down the field 21 yards to WR Drake London to end the game.

GAME STATS:

1st Downs: USC: 28 ASU:20

Total Yards: USC: 556 ASU: 392

Total Passing Yards: USC: 381 ASU: 134

Total Rushing Yards: USC: 175 ASU: 258

Penalties: USC: 5-59 ASU: 4-34

Possession: USC: 34:41 ASU: 25:19

POST GAME REACTIONS:

Clay Helton: "This team can be really good there was a lot of rust and we shook it off."

Bru McCoy: "You could feel the energy pick up as people realized we weren't out of the game, for the chips to fall like they did having a lot of turnovers, I think it says a lot about the character of this team and where we are going to be moving forward."

FINAL SCORE: USC: 28 ASU: 27

