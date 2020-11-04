Game Week Preview: Offensive Line (USC)

USC lost one of their top offensive lineman Austin Jackson, who was a two year starter for the Trojans. Jackson, who played left tackle, appeared in 39 games with 25 starts during his 3 years at USC. Jackson declared for the 2020 NFL draft and currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. USC will also look to replace right tackle Drew Richmond who was a starting lineman for the Trojans in 2019. Richmond transferred to USC after 3 seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Although the loss of these two men does create some holes in USC's offensive line, the Trojans have plenty of returning players on their roster. Here is a look into some of the available options that the Trojans' have.

Alijah Vera Tucker (Redshirt Junior) -

Alijah Vera Tucker was a ranked by Pro Football Focus as the conference's top guard in 2019. He has appeared in 25 games with 13 starts and has experience playing on both the left and right sides. After redshirting his freshman year Vera Tucker spent the majority of the 2018 season at right guard before moving over to the left in 2019. Vera Tucker declared for the 2020 NFL draft when the Pac12 postponed the 2020 season to January. However, as Larry Scott and Pac12 executives made the decision to resume Pac12 football in 2020, Vera Tucker opted back in.

WATCH: Alijah Vera Tucker's opt in statement.

Jalen McKenzie (Redshirt Junior) -

Jalen McKenzie started at right guard last season but at times was utilized at right tackle. He has appeared in 24 games with 14 starts and could be the replacement for Drew Richmond.

Brett Neilson - (Redshirt Junior)

Center Brett Neilon has appeared in 17 games with 12 starts and will return as the starting center in 2020. Neilson is 305 LBS, 6'2" and a key unit to the Trojans offensive line.

Liam Jimmons - (Redshirt Senior)

Jimmons came to USC as a defensive lineman but moved to offense last season. Jimmons will battle for the starting guard or tackle job this year. Last season he rotated with Jalen McKenzie at guard.

Andrew Vorhees - (Redshirt Junior)

Andrew Vorhees missed most of the 2019 season due to an ankle injury but he is expected to return as a starter for the Trojans this season at either tackle or guard. In 2018, he appeared in 12 games starting 11 times at (right) guard.

Justin Dedich - (Redshirt Sophomore)

Dedich appeared in 8 games in his career at USC. He was a backup center behind Brett Neilson, and saw play action after Neilson went down with an injury. Clay Helton, told the media that Dedich has been a stand out player in camp this year.

Other returning players include:

Frank Martin II - Redshirt Senior

Bernard Schirmer - Redshirt Senior

Liam Douglass - Redshirt Sophomore

AJ Mageo - Redshirt Sophomore

Jason Rodriguez - Redshirt Freshmen

Gino Quinones - Redshirt Freshmen

USC has five freshman in the 2020 class. Clay Helton told the media, that a few players are already showing early signs of positive progression and physical maturity.

Jonah Monheim - Moorpark, Calif.

Monheim was a Prep All-American. He has been working at the right tackle position in camp. Monheim is a 6-5, 290 LBS and "has shown good physical maturity" (Helton).

Casey Collier - Mont Belvieu, Tex

Collier has been working at the left tackle position in camp this year. Helton told the media that Collier, 6-7, 290 LBS is "moving well" and has a "bright future" ahead.

Andres Dewerk - Los Gatos, Calif.

Dewerk has been working at the left guard position this year.

Courtland Ford - Cedar Hill, Tex.

Ford has been working at the right guard position. Helton told the media that Collier has "picked things up [quickly]"

Andrew Milek - Phoenix, Ariz.

Caadyn Stephen - Camas, Wash.

