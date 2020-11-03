AllTrojans
WATCH: Graham Harrell Talks USC Run Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

You can expect to see Graham Harrell utilize the run game quite a bit in USC's air raid offense this season. With RB Markese Stepp likely returning from a foot/ankle injury just in time for Saturday's game, Harrell will look to run the football against ASU. 

USC has plenty of talented backs. Together, they combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards with 16 TDs in 2019. 

Here are some statistics: 

Vavae Malepeai (RB)

Ran 503 yards on 105 carries with 6 TD in 2019. 

Stephen Carr (RB)

Ran 396 yards on 72 carries with 5 TD last season. 

Markese Stepp (RB)

Appeared in 7 games last season, ran 307 yards with 48 carries and 3 TDs. 

Kenan Christon (RB)

Appeared in 7 games, ran 373 yards on 68 carries with 2 TDs. 

PHOTO: Stephen Carr & Kenan Christon at USC Practice

One of the biggest obstacles that the core running back group faced last season was staying healthy. Last year both Markese Stepp and Vavae Malepeai suffered injuries. Stepp with an ankle injury and Malepeai a knee issue. Looking forward, both players should be available options on Saturday.  

Clay Helton told the media on Monday that Stepp is progressing well. 

"talking to him last night after practice and this morning in the training room he felt really good and the most confident he has been. Right now it is actually not as much his ankle, [that] feels phenomenal... I'm anticipating him being ready for Saturday the way he is progressing" (Helton).

Each running back brings a different skill set to the table. Markese Stepp who weighs in at 235 LBS is and hard to tackle. Kenan Christon is incredibly fast. And seniors, Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are able to carry and run the ball equally well. 

According to Graham Harrell, "if you can run the football that is when you can win the most games" (Harrell). Assuming all four backs stay healthy through out this season, you can expect Harrell to utilize each player frequently within his air raid offense.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

