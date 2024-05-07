USC Football: Grad Student Special Teamer Defecting for Transfer Portal
Two-year USC Trojans long snapper Daniel Meunier has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt senior announced the decision to enter the portal as a grad transfer on Twitter.
Meunier did not see any action on the field in 2022 or 2023. Before his time as a Trojan, Meunier was El Camino City College's starting long snapper as a sophomore in 2021. That season, he appeared in all 11 games and recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery.
The redshirt senior hails from Los Angeles, California, and played linebacker at Bishop More Salesian. In his senior year, he recorded seven tackles and one sack.
The long snapper stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 225 pounds. Meunier has three years left of eligibility as a postgraduate transfer.
