USC Football: Caleb Williams Already Friends with Another College Star-Turned-Chicago Rookie
Former USC superstar-turned-Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is already getting himself acquainted with the Windy City. He's getting along with fans and even attending Cubs games in his free time. Williams was brought in to be the face of Chicago, and thus far, things are going smoothly.
However, he's not the only rookie in Chicago hoping to change the fortunes of their respective franchises. WNBA's Chicago Sky rookie power forward Angel Reese is looking to do the same. These two rookies in the city of Chicago already have mutual ties.
Reese caught up with NBC Sports Chicago and spoke about her friendship with Williams.
Williams and Reese are both from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area, aka DMV.
The Bears rookie hails from Washington, D.C., and was a five-star recruit from Gonzaga College High School (yes, that was its name). He was the highest-rated quarterback in his 2020 class and was named Gatorade Football Player of the Year.
As for Reese, she hails from Baltimore, Maryland, and was a five-star recruit as well from Saint Frances Academy. She attended Maryland from 2020-22 and, similar to Williams, transferred schools. Reese spent the last two years of her college career at LSU and led the program to its first-ever women's basketball national championship in 2023. Reese was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Williams and Reese have much to prove to their respective team. These two will be in each other's corners throughout their rookie seasons.
