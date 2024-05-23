USC Football: ESPN Weighs Caleb Williams Draft Pick Heavily In Post-Draft Rankings
The Caleb Williams effect on the Chicago Bears is alive and well. The former USC Trojans quarterback is already making an impact on the Bears, helping them climb the ranks in a post-draft NFL ranking by ESPN.
While power rankings mean nothing in terms of actual games, it's still fun to see. Before the NFL Draft, the Bears were ranked No. 21 and with Williams officially in the mix, Chicago jumped up to No. 16.
Courtney Cronin of ESPN explained why Chicago landed at No. 16.
"Most improved: Quarterback. Justin Fields reached a career-high 2,562 passing yards in his third season in Chicago while accounting for 20 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. Those numbers were an improvement but still highlighted the inconsistencies the team has long had with its quarterback play."
With Williams in the mix, Chicago finally has a franchise quarterback to build around. He should easily help this team be better on the offensive side of the ball and the Bears have built him a nice receiving core.
They acquired veteran Keenan Allen to pair with D.J. Moore and they drafted star Rome Odunze out of Washington with the No. 9 overall pick. Williams will step in right away to have one of the better cores in the entire league.
"With No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, the Bears expect those numbers to spike considerably, given the upgrade of his capabilities as a passer. Williams' arm strength, accuracy, mobility and ability to hit the same target whether he's under pressure or not are qualities Chicago believes will elevate the entire offense and take a passing attack that ranked 27th (182.1 YPG) to new heights."
Williams still has to prove himself in the league but he has all the tools to be very successful. If he can push the Bears forward, he will instantly become a legend in the city of Chicago.
