September 29, 2021
Graham Harrell: 'We Just Didn’t Execute' Against Oregon State

USC's offensive coordinator previews Colorado and gives final remarks on the Oregon State loss.
USC is coming off a blowout loss to the Oregon State Beavers, 45-27 for the first time since 1960 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was interim head coach Donte Williams’ head coaching debut at home.

Graham Harrell, USC’s offensive coordinator, told reporters Tuesday after football practice that the team needs to work on 'executing' and avoiding 'critical mistakes', if they want to be successful this season. 

“We made critical mistakes in critical times. We had some third down drops, gave up sacks in the red zone, false start on two critical third downs,” Harrell said. "Mistakes in critical situations get you beat, that is what showed up on the tape."

“There were a lot of good things on that tape, [but] we just didn’t execute in the moment when we needed to the most. That’s unfortunate.”

USC is trying to overcome offensive woes. In dealing with Colorado’s defensive front, Harrell explained that through the ups and downs, the team must stay united and work on executing better.

“Kind of similar to the last one - they’re big and do some good things,” Harrell said of the Colorado Buffaloes. “What we are focused on is trying to do our job, and just executing. I think that we are really close to doing some really special things," Harrell said. 

"I think a lot of guys are progressing, [but] we've just got to play complementary football.”

USC takes on Colorado, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. PT in Boulder, CO. The Trojans have yet to lose a contest to the Buffaloes in 14 meetings.

