Clay Helton Says Kedon Slovis Would Have Been Doubtful For Bowl Game

Due to a variety of factors, including injuries and COVID-19 cases the Trojans will not play in a bowl game this year.

On Monday night Clay Helton appeared on Trojans Live with radio hosts Jordan Moore and former USC Trojan Shaun Cody to wrap up the 2020 season and further discuss why the Trojans opted out from a bowl game this year.

USC Athletics released a statement on Saturday night stating that, "the decision was made following a recommendation from the USC medical team and discussions with the Trojan football leadership council. The football program has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases among its players and staff recently, including positive cases this past week.

Due to a variety of factors, including injuries stemming from playing three games in 13 days, the number of available Trojan scholarship players is nearing the Pac-12's recommended 53-player threshold needed to play a game."

On USC's radio show this week, head coach Clay Helton went into more detail on the reasoning behind the decision.

Helton said, "walking into the game last week, we were at 60 scholarship players. And those three games in 13 days really banged us up. And then playing a physical championship game already with Alijah [Vera-Tucker] on a bad hamstring, probably would not have had him for the bowl game after that game. He played through it and was a warrior.

Losing Amon-Ra [St. Brown] to a shoulder, [he would] not have been there. Losing Kedon [Slovis] on the last play of the game. [he would] not have been there. We suffered enough injuries coming out of that game that we were right at the minimum mark of scholarship players to walk in."

If the Trojans had accepted their bowl game bid this season, they would have been without several of their key starting players. Possibly their leading rusher RB Vavae Malepeai as he missed the Oregon game due to injury.

Slovis' went down on the last play of the game after a sack by two Oregon defenders.

Once the clock hit 0:00, Slovis remained on the ground as USC's medical staff and head coach Clay Helton ran over to check on the young QB. Slovis finally got up after a few minutes and headed into the tunnel for x-rays.

Helton did not share the QB's status after the Oregon matchup, but confirmed on Monday that he would have likely been out if the Trojans had decided to play one more game.

Helton also went into detail on the COVID-19 situation within USC's football program.

"We actually had positives the week of the game, where kids did not make it. We were to the point where we would have had to be at a breaking point and shut down if we had another positive. So you know, just taking everything into advice from our medical professionals at USC, talking to our leadership, talking to our coordinators, talking to our administration and getting the advice of everything."

Although the decision wasn't easy, "the right thing ain't always easy, but it's always right," (Helton). USC will enjoy the off time with their families after a few long months of isolation and following strict COVID-19 protocols this season.

