Clay Helton on USC's Finish: 'It's Not About Me'

Adam Maya

Coach Clay Helton, WR Michael Pittman, QB Kedon Slovis and S Talanoa Hufanga discuss USC's 52-35 win over UCLA. Here were the talking points:

  • Opening statement
  • Slovis' performance (1:20)
  • When Slovis briefly exited (1:55)
  • AD Mike Bohn's message to him after the game (2:30)
  • Slovis on breaking the USC passing yards record (3:20)
  • Pittman on playing his final home game (3:50)
  • Helton on making Bohn's decision tougher (4:15)
  • Bye week plan (5:00)
  • Hufanga on how the defense fared against Dorian Thompson-Robinson (5:50)
  • USC not starting the season the way it began (6:20)
  • What Helton learned from last year's poor finish to the season (7:50)
  • Hufanga on meeting Troy Polamalu (8:55)
  • Helton on what beign at USC means to him (9:20)
  • Pittman on Slovis' growth (9:55)
  • Pittman on outside noise (10:30)
  • USC's defensive performance (10:55)
  • Slovis on his season-long star turn (11:55)
  • Slovis on if he'll take time to reflect on what he's done this year (12:20)
  • Helton on if he's considered potential changes for 2020 (12:50)
  • Helton's recruiting pitch in the midst of a possible coaching change (14:10)
