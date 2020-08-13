AllTrojans
Here Are Your Pac-12 Odds On Spring Season

Scott Wolf

I said yesterday that BetOnline had not even bothered to produce odds on whether the Pac-12 will even have a spring season despite doing odds for the Big Ten.

I asked BetOnline to give me odds on the Pac-12 and here they are:

Will the Pac 12 play any football games during spring of 2021?

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -800 (1/8)

***Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?

In case you missed it, here were the Big Ten odds:

Will the Big 10 play any football games during spring of 2021?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -650 (2/13)

***Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

President Folt: "Good news department: 2021 WILL happen! But it'll be a one game season"....
#UCDavisGameBackOn!

