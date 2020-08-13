Here Are Your Pac-12 Odds On Spring Season
Scott Wolf
I said yesterday that BetOnline had not even bothered to produce odds on whether the Pac-12 will even have a spring season despite doing odds for the Big Ten.
I asked BetOnline to give me odds on the Pac-12 and here they are:
Will the Pac 12 play any football games during spring of 2021?
Yes +425 (17/4)
No -800 (1/8)
***Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?
In case you missed it, here were the Big Ten odds:
Will the Big 10 play any football games during spring of 2021?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -650 (2/13)
