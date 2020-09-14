Here Is USC's Trap Game On Schedule

If I had to find a trap game for USC this season, it would be natural to pick a road game.

Maybe USC will underachieve at Stanford, Arizona or Utah. It wouldn't be the first time.

But the game that I would circle is the home game vs. Arizona State. The Sun Devils look like a program on the rise and didn't have quarterback Jayden Daniels last season against USC.

I think Arizona State wins the game last year if Daniels plays.

The dilemma is Arizona State has a tendency to play well with no expectations and poorly with expectations. So there's history going against this pick.

I still think this is going to be maybe the trickiest game of the season for USC, though. And Arizona State will be fired up with all its Southern California players.