Herm Edwards Attending Pac-12 Media Day Amid Potential NCAA Violations

Pac-12 Media Day begins Tuesday, July 27 at the W Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, California. All 12 head coaches and two student-athletes from each team are set to participate in the event.

The conference released their full list of the attendees from each school. The names are listed below:

Arizona - Jedd Fisch, Stanley Berryhill III [WR], Anthony Pandy [LB]

Arizona State - Herm Edwards, Jayden Daniels [QB], Chase Lucas [DB]

California - Justin Wilcox, Chase Garbers [QB], Kuony Deng [LB]

Colorado - Karl Dorrell, Dimitri Stanley [WR], Nate Landman [LB]

Oregon - Mario Cristobal, Johnny Johnson III [WR], Kayvon Thibodeaux [DE]

Oregon State - Jonathan Smith, Avery Roberts [LB], Jaydon Grant [DB]

Stanford - David Shaw, Michael Wilson [WR], Thomas Booker [DE]

UCLA - Chip Kelly, Dorian Thompson-Robinson [QB], Qwuantrezz Knight [DB]

USC - Clay Helton, Kedon Slovis [QB], Drake London [WR]

Utah - Kyle Whittingham, Britain Covey [WR], Devin Lloyd [LB]

Washington - Jimmy Lake, Jaxson Kirkland [OL], Trent McDuffie [DB]

Washington State - Nick Rolovich, Max Borghi [RB], Jahad Woods [LB]

USA TODAY

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich will not attend the event in-person and instead participate via zoom.

"As the Pac-12 Conference has required that all in-person participants at next week's Pac-12 Football Media Day be fully vaccinated, I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program," Rolovich said in a statement.

"I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual -- including our coaches, staff and student-athletes -- can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision."

USA TODAY

Another surprise is the attendance of Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards amid the schools NCAA investigation. Back in June, Yahoo! Sports reported on allegations of potential recruiting violations by the Sun Devils, during the mandated NCAA dead period.

"Within the last month, an anonymous person sent a dossier of dozens of pages to the Arizona State athletic department. It included screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails related to numerous potential violations within Arizona State’s football program, according to sources," Pete Thamel reported. "Multiple sources indicated that at least 30 players visited campus over a span of months, a practice so common coaches referenced “official visit weekends” in staff meetings, coaches bumped into recruits and families in a back stairwell and a routine developed of facility tours being given around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night."

Herm Edwards might be in hot water, but until a decision is reached by the NCAA, he will continue with his duties as head coach.

USA TODAY

The event will begin with an opening statement from new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 8 a.m. PT. All 12 athletic directors from the conference will be present as well.

