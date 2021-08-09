'High Expectations' for USC QB Kedon Slovis in 2021

USC OC Graham Harrell: "There is no reason for him to not play at a really high level."

All eyes are on USC quarterback Kedon Slovis ahead of the 2021 season.

After leading the Men of Troy for two back-to-back seasons, the Arizona native is poised for another big year with the Trojans. Last season, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards in six games along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2019 he threw for 3,502 yards with 30 TDs and nine interceptions. His numbers slightly decreased from his freshman campaign, but the Trojans also played half the amount of football games in 2020 as they did in 2019.

If USC wants to finish atop of the Pac-12 conference once again, they will need their leading gunslinger to be accurate, healthy, and strong. With high goals in mind for 2021, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell spoke about his third-year QB's progression and his high expectations for Slovis.

"I think the expectations for Kedon [Slovis] are always going to be high. What we do [is], we put extremely high expectations on him. There is a lot of responsibility on him, but that comes with the job," said Harrell. "There is no reason for him to not play at a really high level. We hold him to a high standard, and our expectations for him are high, and his expectations for himself are high."

Beyond playing well for his team, Slovis has already started making 2022 NFL mock drafts and Heisman projection lists. If he competes at an elite level this year, he could skyrocket his draft stock and increase his chances of becoming a Heisman finalist in 2022.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter