AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

How Much Can USC Football Players Make Through Social Media?

Scott Wolf

Just how much can USC football players make once name, image and likeness (NIL) rules are enacted?

Who really knows? But the information below could be useful for colleges like USC because are they are allowed to share it with recruits:

INFLCR, a high-tech software company, provides sports teams information to store, track and send content to their athletes. Among its clients are USC football.

More than 700 college teams currently use the software, including Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon in men's basketball; Michigan, Miami, Penn State and Iowa in football along with Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona for multiple sports.

INFLCR audited the social media accounts of USC football players on the 2019 roster found and claimed they held an audience valued at more than $680,000 annually on social-media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

It claims wide receiver Michael Pittman, who had more than 146,000 followers on twitter and Instagram, could make $116,000 a year through social media.

PITTMAN.NIL
Source: INFLCR

It also claimed offensive tackle Austin Jackson could have made $18,600 a year.

JACKSON.NIL
Source: INFLCR

According to the company's case study of USC: "The INFLCR audit found that 17 of the 2019 Trojans had an audience on social media large enough to be valued at more than $10,000 annually, and many others are in position to reach that mark before the new rules go into effect."

Now this includes players doing social media posts that are sponsored or commercial, which are a turn off to some readers/fans. And if this information was shared with recruits, the higher the financial numbers, the more it potentially benefits USC.

There is a grey area right now whether a university could provide a dollar value to a specific recruit. But they can share the case study information on players like Pittman and Jackson.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Will nose tackle Brandon Pili choose to start or go to NFL?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Does Recruiting Class Need More High-Impact Players?

Trojans currently have two players from Sports Illustrated's Top 99 list

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The Daily Report: Luke Fickell Gets USC-Friendly Contract Extension

Cincinnati coach gets 6-year extension but buyout is manageable

Scott Wolf

by

Jcincinnatiredd

How Does Ian Book & Kedon Slovis Stack Up Against One Another?

The Veteran vs. Slovis

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Sang19

USC Ranked In No. 17 In AP Top 25

The Trojans will not appear in another 2020 Associated Press poll

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Open Forum Response

A Response To Your Open Forum Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

USC Takes Hard Line On Students Who Ignore Safety Guidelines

Administration not tolerating disregard of COVID-19 guidelines

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Former USC QB Matt Barkley Steps Up At NFL Practice

This is Barkleys 8th season in the NFL

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Sang19

Figueroa St. To Become Kobe Bryant Blvd. Around USC

Coliseum and Galen Center will now have new addresses

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan