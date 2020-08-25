How Much Can USC Football Players Make Through Social Media?

Just how much can USC football players make once name, image and likeness (NIL) rules are enacted?

Who really knows? But the information below could be useful for colleges like USC because are they are allowed to share it with recruits:

INFLCR, a high-tech software company, provides sports teams information to store, track and send content to their athletes. Among its clients are USC football.

More than 700 college teams currently use the software, including Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon in men's basketball; Michigan, Miami, Penn State and Iowa in football along with Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona for multiple sports.

INFLCR audited the social media accounts of USC football players on the 2019 roster found and claimed they held an audience valued at more than $680,000 annually on social-media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

It claims wide receiver Michael Pittman, who had more than 146,000 followers on twitter and Instagram, could make $116,000 a year through social media.

Source: INFLCR

It also claimed offensive tackle Austin Jackson could have made $18,600 a year.

Source: INFLCR

According to the company's case study of USC: "The INFLCR audit found that 17 of the 2019 Trojans had an audience on social media large enough to be valued at more than $10,000 annually, and many others are in position to reach that mark before the new rules go into effect."

Now this includes players doing social media posts that are sponsored or commercial, which are a turn off to some readers/fans. And if this information was shared with recruits, the higher the financial numbers, the more it potentially benefits USC.

There is a grey area right now whether a university could provide a dollar value to a specific recruit. But they can share the case study information on players like Pittman and Jackson.