How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in the National Championship: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU face off in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship

It all comes down to this. No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU face off in the 2023 National Championship Monday (January 9) to determine who is the best team in all of college football.

You can watch this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Led by seventh-year head coach Kirby Smart, defending national champion Georgia (14-0) looks for its second consecutive national title after knocking off Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

The Bulldogs seek to become the first-ever back-to-back national champions in the CFP era (since 2014), and the first program to claim consecutive titles since Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012.

Only seven other schools have ever won back-to-back national championships (although USC's second title in 2004 was later vacated by the NCAA).

TCU (13-1) finished 5-7 last year, but rode a 12-0 regular season under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes into its first CFP appearance in program history where the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan to advance to the title game.

Their lone national title came in 1938 when undefeated TCU was named the AP, HAF, NCF and WS national champion, but this will be their first time competing in a title-deciding game.

Both teams are led by star senior quarterbacks and Heisman finalists.

Georgia's Stetson Bennet helped end the Bulldogs' 41-year title drought last season and followed it up with another impressive campaign this year that landed him fourth in this year's Heisman race.

TCU's Max Duggan finished second to only USC's Caleb Williams in the Heisman race this season, just two years removed from a nine-hour heart surgery that cost him his starting role.

Both quarterbacks are playing their final games for their respective teams and are expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Georgia enters the game as the heavy betting favorite, but TCU has defied the odds all season long after being picked seventh in the Big 12 before the season.

Can the Bulldogs secure their second straight national title, or will TCU continue its storybook season with an upset win against the defending national champions?

Be sure to catch all the action live.

Here's how to watch tonight's National Championship matchup:

How to Watch Georgia vs. TCU in the 2023 National Championship

Who: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU

When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m ET, Monday, January 9

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -13.5; Over/under 62