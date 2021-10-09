How To Watch: USC vs. Utah

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

2021 Records: USC [3-2] vs. Utah [2-2]

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

Quotable: “Utah’s going to do what they do. They pretty much run the offense they've had so it's physical play, it’s different formations they put different guys in positions that can win one-on-one matchup," said USC interim head coach Donte Williams.

"They use their tight ends really really well and their whole line fires off the ball.”

