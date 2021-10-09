    • October 9, 2021
    How To Watch: USC vs. Utah
    Publish date:

    TV, Streaming and Radio Details...
    Author:

    Teams: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

    2021 Records: USC [3-2] vs. Utah [2-2]

    Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

    Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

    Venue: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    TV: FOX

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Spread: USC: -105 [-3.5] | Utah: -110 [+3.5]

    Total: USC: -105 [U 52.5] | Utah: -110 [O 52.5]

    Quotable: “Utah’s going to do what they do. They pretty much run the offense they've had so it's physical play, it’s different formations they put different guys in positions that can win one-on-one matchup," said USC interim head coach Donte Williams.

     "They use their tight ends really really well and their whole line fires off the ball.”

    -----

    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 9.50.47 AM
