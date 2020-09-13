AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

If Big Ten Plays In October, Don't Expect Pac-12 To Follow

Scott Wolf

The Big Ten's Presidents and Chancellors will meet tomorrow and at some point after that, vote on if and when the conference will play football again.

In a best-case scenario, the Big Ten would play October 17. That is not guaranteed as a start date, but it is the date that has fans excited.

So let's say that happens next week: What does the Pac-12 do?

Nothing.

"Until we get the blessing of (health officials), I’m not even going bring it back to (presidents, chancellors) to review," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told Seattle radio station KJR on Friday. "Hoping that happens by the end of the month, and then we can revisit and set a new timetable."

The Pac-12 schools in California and Oregon currently do not have permission to practice because of state health guidelines. And once they do, they will need the approval of the presidents and chancellors to start a season earlier.

That's not going to happen soon enough to start playing by Oct. 17.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football 2020 Game Predictions

UCLA, Stanford and Cal Predictions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Trojans will have massive problem replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

Saturday Buzz: Maybe It's Best USC Did Not Play Today

It's been a flat day for some big college programs

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans looking for a left tackle

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

Former USC Center Alex Parsons Helps NFL Athletes Achieve Financial Success Off The Field

Parsons a NFL Vet Now Works as a Financial Advisor

Claudette Montana Pattison

The USC Daily: Here's A Top Name To Play Left Tackle

USC needs to examine its offensive line recruiting

Scott Wolf

by

marvienna

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

yeateam

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shows Fire Missing In Pac-12

Day wants Big Ten season in October

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The USC Daily: A Surprising First-Round Pick In Mock Draft

Also: Pac-12 facing talent drain

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91