If Big Ten Plays In October, Don't Expect Pac-12 To Follow

The Big Ten's Presidents and Chancellors will meet tomorrow and at some point after that, vote on if and when the conference will play football again.

In a best-case scenario, the Big Ten would play October 17. That is not guaranteed as a start date, but it is the date that has fans excited.

So let's say that happens next week: What does the Pac-12 do?

Nothing.

"Until we get the blessing of (health officials), I’m not even going bring it back to (presidents, chancellors) to review," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told Seattle radio station KJR on Friday. "Hoping that happens by the end of the month, and then we can revisit and set a new timetable."

The Pac-12 schools in California and Oregon currently do not have permission to practice because of state health guidelines. And once they do, they will need the approval of the presidents and chancellors to start a season earlier.

That's not going to happen soon enough to start playing by Oct. 17.