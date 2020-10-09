If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

USC officially opens training camp today, a day that often looked like it would never happen.

Friday's practice is at 4:15 p.m. Clay Helton and some players will speak to the media around 8 a.m.

Wouldn't it make more sense for everyone to speak after the first practice? Especially since injuries tend to occur during practices.

USC is lucky its not Stanford and Cal. The Cardinal are practicing in San Mateo County because it has not yet received clearance in Santa Clara County. Cal is also waiting for county approval.

You could have 11 of 12 conference teams practicing today.

There is so little reason for USC to lose a game this season that the reaction will be amazing if the Trojans do suffer an upset.

The 9 a.m. kickoff for USC-Arizona State at the Coliseum won't bother Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards.

Two years ago, when Arizona State played USC, Edwards was at the Coliseum at 7 a.m. working out. And that kickoff was 12:30 p.m.

USC will actually face ASU QB Jayden Daniels this season after Daniels missed last year's game with an injury.

“I want him to shine with the leadership part. Now, all of a sudden, this offense is designed around him," Edwards said.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked if he was eager to see JT Daniels play in a game.

“I get to see him every day," Smart said. " I’ve seen him since he’s been here, he does a good job in practice and he’s practiced the whole time."

Former USC tailback Ronald Jones , now with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gained 125 yards Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Jones has gained 253 yards the past 2 weeks.

Alabama plays Mississippi on Saturday, which means Lane Kiffin will face his s old boss, Nick Saban.

“Everyone thinks it’s an advantage that I’ve worked with (Saban)," Kiffin said. "But if it’s an advantage, why is he 20-0 against his former assistants? If you think it’s an advantage, you’re not a very good gambler.”

And now for some history:

Doesn't it look like Marlin McKeever put in a shift as he comes off the field following a 17-6 upset of No. 11-ranked UCLA in 1960?

I'm running this picture because John McKay told McKeever he saved his job after the game. USC went 4-6 in 1960, which was McKay's first season. So other than that victory over UCLA, there were not a lot of things to celebrate.

The victory was also significant because Don Clark, McKay's predecessor, had failed to beat UCLA in three meetings.

This week is the 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac showing up at the USC-Arizona State game at the Coliseum to present the band with a platinum record for "Tusk."

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are pictured here on the Coliseum track.

Mick Fleetwood performs with the band in this picture.