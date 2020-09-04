If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

USC is not playing Alabama on Saturday.

I have to remember that because Clay Helton is nearly invisible these days and enjoying a quiet, stress-free fall.

There would no doubt be plenty of stories about Alabama QB Bryce Young facing USC.

But Young did not participate in Alabama's scrimmage last weekend although he returned to practice this week.

I'm sure Alabama would have survived with Mac Jones at QB against USC.

You know what I remember most about the USC-Alabama game in 2016? Being down on the field for warm-ups and watching Nick Saban scream at his team at the top of his lungs.

I thought if this is Saban before the first game, what is he like later in the season? Meanwhile, the USC players were notably less intense during their warm-ups. It was over.

Some of you will say it was always over. But I remember a lot of USC fans before the game who thought the Trojans had a chance.

With all the hype about USC's recruiting class and the commitment to taking defensive backs, it has to be a little deflating to some that the Trojans were still not listed among the top 9 DB classes ranked by Sports Illustrated.

USC made honorable mention, which meant it was below Minnesota and Miami. I'm sure a recruiting service will make up for this transgression.

USC offered a scholarship Thursday to tailback Tavorus Jones of El Paso. He is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2022. The Trojans should definitely need a tailback with Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr both seniors.

Look at the COVID-19 test results for USC students: 28 percent of students tested from August 23-29 were positive for the virus. Thats a 10 percent increase from the 18 percent who tested positive from August 15-22.

No wonder USC athletics had more athletes test positive last week, even if many were walk-ons.

Naturally, USC had a big obituary on Tom Seaver this week . Still waiting for something on former football players Manfred and Kenny Moore.

One more Seaver story: In the 1970's, he was at a restaurant in Pasadena with pals when a fan showed up with a baseball. "Tom, can you put your John Hancock on this baseball?"

Seaver took the baseball and signed it. The signature read “John Hancock.”

LSU has two starters back on offense and four on defense as it prepares to defend its national championship.

Was Fox News trolling Lou Holtz this week when it had a picture of the Coliseum next to his face? The Coliseum was the site of his final game at Notre Dame, a 27-20 USC victo

At least this week he didn't compare playing football during a pandemic to invading Normandy in World War II. "When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties," Holtz said in August.

And now for some history:

Back in 1956, the Daily Trojan picked college football games each week.

Why is the chart below wonderful?

Look at the names: Do you see Marg Thomas?

She was a USC student who actually went by Margaret or Margo in those days. In the 1960's, she became a famous actress known as Marlo Thomas and was the star of "That Girl."

Thomas was well-known at USC in the 1950's because her father was entertainer Danny Thomas.

Among the other names picking games were USC assistant coaches Bill Fisk and Mel Hein. Can you imagine that happening today? I'm sure Graham Harrell would love to pick games in the DT.

It's an example of the higher level of school spirit and respect that existed in those days.

Danny Thomas served as grand marshal of the 1956 USC Homecoming Parade on the Miracle Mile stretch of Wilshire Blvd. Also in the parade was actress Jayne Mansfield.

That's what I mean about school spirit in those days.

Back to the above chart:

Bob Speck became sports director at KTLA and a sports TV producer; Don Richman was the USC sports information director; Jim Morad spent 33 years as a Foreign Service Officer while Joe Jares made the USC Hall of Fame after a successful career at Sports Illustrated and the Los Angeles Daily News.

Does anyone remember this place in the 1960's?