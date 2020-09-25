If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

There really is a running joke among some at USC that Clay Helton is "the luckiest man in America."

And based on the Pac-12 schedule guidelines, Helton's luck could continue. USC will play Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah and UCLA.

The Trojans will then play one game against a Pac-12 North team.

Do you think it will be Oregon?

Do you think it will be Washington?

If not, Helton will be pretty happy.

Now I don't underestimate Helton's ability to blow a game, but still this schedule is pretty good for him.

One thing that hasn't gotten much attention is whether USC plays its traditional California rivals: Stanford and Cal.

When the Pac-12 was created and placed in Stanford and Cal into the North Division, it was done so with the understanding USC and UCLA would play their Bay Area rivals every year.

USC has played Cal every year since 1920. The series is considered so important that in 1985 USC dropped a proposed game with Oklahoma in 1987 because it would have meant canceling a game with Cal.

USC has played Stanford every year since 1925 and the teams first met in 1905.

It is possible USC could play Stanford or Cal as its crossover game and then if the Trojans do not make the Pac-12 championship game, they could play the other Bay Area team.

Remember a few years ago when Helton declared USC the state of California champions? That title might be taking the year off.

The Pac-12 athletic directors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to work on football and basketball scheduling.

If you want to know what really caused the Pac-12 to play football again, here is what Washington State president Kirk Schulz said Thursday night.

"I think once the Big Ten elected to play, we didn't want to be the last league out there not playing," he said.

Like I said a couple days ago, the likely start for Pac-12 teams to start practicing is Oct. 9.

The Pac-12 title game will be held on the home field of the team with the best record. With no fans.

Larry Scott did not rule out having games with 9 a.m. kickoffs, which was mulled last season. Scott doesn't have to worry about angering fans this season since they will be banned from games.

And now for some history:

This week's concerts are both from 1969.

Well, this is quite a show. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne. Coming next . . . Neil Diamond. This was the weekend USC won at Nebraska, 31-21.

Browne also performed on campus at Town and Gown in 1968.