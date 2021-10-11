Injury Report: Freshman TE Michael Trigg's Status Revealed

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg suffered a gruesome injury in USC's 42-26 loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night.

Trigg went down in the second half, after getting hit low by a Utah defender. He layed on the field for awhile, while medical personnel rushed over to help. After spending several minutes spent in the medical tent, Trigg was eventually carted off the field, holding a towel over his face, and visibly emotional.

After the game he was seen with his right leg straightened in a brace, as he exited the Coliseum on crutches. Trigg finished the night with one reception for seven yards.

Interim head coach Donte Williams provided a Sunday injury update on Trigg during media availability with reporters. Williams confirmed that the Florida native will undergo another MRI for additional testing.

"[It's a] lower leg injury. They did an MRI but they've got to do another one. I mean it's nothing that's broken. It's not an ACL, that I do know," Williams said. "Until all the tests results come back for me to just tell you guys something, I'd be lying. But I don't expect him to be back right away. That's for darn sure."

Trigg seemed to turn a corner in Week 5 against the Colorado Buffaloes, nailing his first career reception as a Trojan on a 46-yard catch. To date, the dynamic tight end has seven catches for 109 yards and one TD on the season.

We will have more information on Michael Trigg's injury, as soon as more updates are provided to the media.

