Injury Update: Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili Status

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Clay Helton told the media that Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili would likely not be available options for Saturdays game against Arizona.

Brett Neilon returned for the 2020 season as the starting center, a key piece of USC's offensive line. During the Arizona State game Neilon suffered an ankle sprain. Helton said on Thursday that Neilon is,"highly doubtful" in terms of playing on Saturday.

So who will step up in his place? That would be redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich. Dedich saw some play action against Arizona State after Neilon went down. Helton, said that Dedich "has been a great leader even in a back up position" and "there is no doubt in our minds that we wont skip a beat [with him in the game]."(Helton)

Brandon Pili took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his absence from the Arizona State game.

"To my brothas I wish I could be out there wit y’all today but y’all already know tha deal! Minor setback for a major comeback!!"

On Sunday evening Clay Helton confirmed that, Pili "broke his middle finger and had surgery to put pins in on Friday." Helton added that his recovery will be, "a week to week thing." (Helton)

With one day left until the Trojans departure for Tucson, Helton confirmed, "I do not see Pili playing in this game, he will be out." (Helton)

[READ: Inside USC's Linebacker Room]

[WATCH: Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.