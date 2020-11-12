Inside USC's Linebacker Room

Todd Orlando wasn't exactly pleased with the performance of USC's linebackers on Saturday. In a press conference with the media, Orlando mentioned,

"We've got to get better and I have no problem saying that because I coach the position. We've got to do a better job of getting those guys to play faster and more physical and more violent. So they know. We went into that [film] room and anytime you give up the amount of running yards that we did, that is the position that you got to get that stuff corrected." (Orlando)

Arizona State finished the game with 291 rushing yards (33 for loss), 134 passing yards, and 134 receiving yards. While it wasn't USC's best defensive performance, fans need to keep a couple of things in mind.

1. The Trojans have a new defensive coordinator and learned Orlando's new schemes via Zoom prior to fall camp. This left just over one month for the Trojans to complete a full install of Orlando's schemes.

2. The majority of spring ball was canceled due to COVID-19, which reduced the amount of practice time Orlando could have used to work with players.

3. The Arizona State game was the first game of the season for USC. Defensively, USC went into the game with some what of a un-scouted look due to ASU bringing in new offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

All things considered was coming out a little rusty inevitable? Maybe, but Orlando is focused on the future and what is ahead.

"In the linebacker meeting room it was, 'I will get this right I promise you'. There was no palms up or pointed fingers and that is a really good sign for I care and I'm going to get this stuff corrected." (Orlando)

USC has several playmakers at linebacker, guys like Palaie Gaoteote IV and Kana'i Mauga. With some adjustments, Orlando believes that USC will be in better shape come Saturday (November 14th).

"From a standpoint from talent level it is there. I've got to do a better job of getting these guys to play faster." (Orlando)

