Insider Details How Jordan Addison Fits USC's Offense

Addison announced his commitment to USC on May 19.

Jordan Addison announced his commitment to USC on May 19, after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Addison previously spent two seasons at Pitt under Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Addison joins a crowded wide receiver room, that is looking for it's next breakout star following Drake London's departure for the NFL. Although the two players differ in size, Los Angeles Times writer Ryan Kartje believes that Addison could 'follow in the footsteps' of London next season.

USATSI_17434270

"Jordan Addison, is on his way to USC, where he’ll follow in the footsteps of [Drake] London as the undisputed top target in the Trojans passing attack. The prospect of such a move may have seemed ludicrous only a few years ago. But here was one of the best players in college football bending the transfer market to his favor, sending a signal to the rest of the sport that any player could leave at any time, if he so pleased," Kartje writes.

"Addison may not be the same imposing physical presence as London, but he’s no slouch when it comes to catching passes in traffic. He had 15 contested catches last season, according to Pro Football Focus, just two fewer than London, who led the nation despite playing just eight games.

It’s not clear yet how USC plans to deploy its new top receiver. But it’s safe to assume that strategy will look a bit different than last season."

USATSI_17431944

