    October 25, 2021
    Insider Reveals 'Frontrunner' Deadline for USC Job Vacancy

    This former USC quarterback dishes on when he expects the Trojans to make a final decision on Clay Helton's successor.
    Author:

    Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the head coaching vacancy in Southern California. 

    Palmer admitted when asked, that he has been included in conversations, and 'involved' to some degree with the Trojans' national search. When asked who the frontrunners are for the job, Palmer threw out a big name that hasn't yet been widely discussed. 

    "I think there's a lot of frontrunners right now, and that's why I like where we're sitting," Palmer said. "We had the first hot seat open up. You've got Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati, you've got a wild card like Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out. I think at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everybody's pointing their fingers at. There's a lot of great options."

    While it's expected that USC is vetting all options, Palmer revealed the school hasn't settled in on one guy. He believes a 'direct frontrunner' will come towards the end of the year. 

    "Everybody's on the table being that that job is so big and so coveted. I think there's a bunch of people that are in the discussion, and once we get to Week 16, 17 of the NFL season and the college football season is over, we'll have a direct frontrunner."

    USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September after a brutal loss to the Stanford Cardinal at home. Helton ended his tenure with the Trojans posting a 46-24 record into his 7th season.

    -----

