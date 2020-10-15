AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Is It Really The 15th Anniversary Of Bush Push?

Scott Wolf

How can it be the 15th anniversary of the Bush Push?

It snuck up on me because of the delayed start to the football season. It doesn't feel like October if you are a USC fan.

Every year, the anniversary reminds me of this inconic photo and I've said before the atmosphere inside Notre Dame Stadium at the end of the game was the most intense I personally experienced.

The crowd was unbelievable and don’t forget they had already stormed the field when it appeared the game ended, only to be told to go back to their seats for the fateful outcome. There was a wave of emotion that carried through the stadium on that final drive.

Later that season, I was in a similar area of the field for the end of another great game (USC-Texas) but the intensity level wasn’t quite the same.

I'm including this video, which shows then-assistant coach Brennan Carroll calling timeout even though USC had none left.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

BShooter

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

USC is double-digit favorite for one of season's toughest games

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Brandon Pili And Marlon Tuipulotu Talk Learning Defensive Schemes via Zoom

Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu Share Their Thoughts On Learning Todd Orlando's New Defense Via Zoom.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Who Will Be First Coach Fired?

Bovada publishes odds on first coach fired

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Drake Jackson Will Be A "Hybrid" Player In 2020

Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Comments.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

How Will TE Michael Trigg Fit In Graham Harrell's Offense?

USC Recruiting Analysis

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

The Daily: Graham Harrell Full Of Praise For Offense

Offensive coordinator likes offensive line

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino