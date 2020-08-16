AllTrojans
Is USC A Sleeping Giant Reawakening?

Scott Wolf

When USC hired J.T. Higgins of Texas A&M as it's men's golf coach this week, athletic director Mike Bohn said it was, "yet another sign that our athletics program is a sleeping giant reawakening."

Perhaps. But for the sleeping giant to truly reawaken, it requires something better than football and basketball coaches who tend to do less with more. It also requires an energized fan base.

It looks like men's golf has a good new coach but the sleeping giant will still slumber until the flagship sport wakes up. 

