Is USC Playing Washington State Or Oregon State?

Scott Wolf

With the Pac-12 expected to announce a conference-only schedule next week, the options for USC's 10th game are Washington State and Oregon State.

Whoever the opponent, USC is in position to host the 10th game at the Coliseum.

Why? According to the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 would have five games vs. the divisional opponents and five crossover games.

If the Pac-12 wants balanced schedules, the Trojans would host the Cougars or Beavers at the Coliseum.

USC currently has four home games and five road games. Washington State has five home games and four road games. Oregon State has five home games and four road games.

The only wrinkle is whether the Pac-12 really wants balanced schedules. There was a report recently Oregon would add a game at Utah, which would give the Ducks four home games and six road games.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Sincere question: Is it too late to announce an ALL road schedule for Oregon?
#ThisWouldHelpPac12Achieve"True"Balance

