Report: USC Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Report: USC Defensive Lineman Ishmael Sopsher Enters Transfer Portal

Sopsher spent one season with the USC Trojans.

USC defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by On3's Matt Zenitz. Sopsher transferred to USC from Alabama last offseason.

Sopsher hoped to make an immediate impact for the Trojans in 2021, but was plagued by injury. He suffered double compartmental leg syndrome, which sidelined him for all of spring and fall camp. Sopsher played in one game for USC in 2021, tallying eight total snaps and zero tackles.

Several USC football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason including QB Jaxson Dart, QB Kedon Slovis, kicker Parker Lewis, defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, outside linebacker Hunter Echols, outside linebacker Juliano Falaniko, safety Chase Williams, cornerback Jayden Williams, offensive lineman Casey Collier and offensive lineman Liam Douglass.

