It's NFL Roster Cut Day

This is normally a day when you see some names of USC players getting released by NFL teams as rosters are trimmed to the final 53.

But so far, the only familiar name I see if wide receiver Deontay Burnett, who was released by the Eagles but might join their practice squad.

Maybe this goes back to last week's chart that showed USC had only 33 players on NFL rosters, which was one less than UCLA. USC ranked No. 4 in the Pac-12 behind Washington, Stanford and UCLA.

That is unacceptable.

Less players means less cuts. And remember only two players were drafted this year.

There are quite a few pro prospects, led by Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jay Tufele, who should be playing pro football in 2021.

But the dwindling numbers are definitely a byproduct of the Clay Helton era.

It's not so much that Helton did not sign enough talented players. He just hasn't developed them.