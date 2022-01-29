Report: USC's Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg Transfer To Ole Miss

The Trojan duo entered the portal after spending one season at USC.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg will transfer to Ole Miss, according to a report by ESPN. The Trojan duo entered the portal after spending one season at USC.

ESPN reports:

"On his visit to Ole Miss, Dart came to appreciate the tight-knit nature of the community in Oxford and how important the program is in the area. Ultimately, the decision came down to his potential to grow under Kiffin in Ole Miss' wide-open offense.

Dart also had the option to return to USC. The new USC coaching staff made it clear to Dart that he was welcome back there to compete for the starting job. But he and his family felt more comfortable going to a place where he'd better be able to control his future."

Dart is the second USC quarterback to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis, announced his commitment to Pitt in January. Dart ends his career as a Trojan with 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

Michael Trigg leaves USC with seven receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

