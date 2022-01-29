Skip to main content

Report: USC's Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg Transfer To Ole Miss

The Trojan duo entered the portal after spending one season at USC.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg will transfer to Ole Miss, according to a report by ESPN. The Trojan duo entered the portal after spending one season at USC.

ESPN reports:

"On his visit to Ole Miss, Dart came to appreciate the tight-knit nature of the community in Oxford and how important the program is in the area. Ultimately, the decision came down to his potential to grow under Kiffin in Ole Miss' wide-open offense.

Dart also had the option to return to USC. The new USC coaching staff made it clear to Dart that he was welcome back there to compete for the starting job. But he and his family felt more comfortable going to a place where he'd better be able to control his future."

Recommended Articles

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Dart is the second USC quarterback to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis, announced his commitment to Pitt in January. Dart ends his career as a Trojan with 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Michael Trigg leaves USC with seven receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook 

USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC's Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg Transfer To Ole Miss

just now
USATSI_10392606
Football

Report: USC Linebacker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

4 hours ago
USATSI_17448400
Football

USC Alumni Send Caleb Williams Hopeful Message: 'Make That Move Champ'

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17576131
Basketball

Stanford Defeats USC Basketball 64-61

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17247647
Football

USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart 'Admitted' at Ole Miss, Report Reveals

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17247672
Football

RB Vavae Malepeai Talks NFLPA Collegiate Bowl & USC Career

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_15147820
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Salutes Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement News

Jan 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.46.47 PM
Football

Offensive Lineman Jalen McKenzie Talks NFL Draft & USC Football

Jan 26, 2022