Jaxson Dart Reveals Why He Transferred to Ole Miss

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart begins his career at Ole Miss this spring, after hitting the transfer portal in 2021. Dart spent his freshman season at USC, and appeared in six games.

The Utah native spoke with reporters on Thursday and touched on his decision to enter the transfer portal.

"It was really hard [to leave USC]," Dart said.

"Just the bonds and connections I made...my teammates, my friends. Leaving those guys was hard. But it was what was best for me to achieve my goals for the future."

“I loved how electric the offense is," Dart said of Ole Miss.

"It’s super quarterback friendly and I love the excitement and everything that carries around with it. I love how Coach Kiffin has really turned some things around here and has brought it back to where it used to be. That was something that really excited me.”

Last season, Dart finished with 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in Utah, the No. 10 quarterback prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook