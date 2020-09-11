Joe Namath On Sam Darnold & PAC 12 Season

Joe Namath the legendary QB for the Jet's franchise presents large shoes to fill for Sam Darnold. As the only QB to lead a Jet's team to a Super Bowl, Namath's legacy is evident among Jet's fans. SI JetsCounty reports that Namath believes Darnold will keep improving and developing as a young NFL QB.

“I expect Sam to be – and he is – he’s got to be more mature, cooler, he’s going to be calmer. All the things that are necessary for him to perform well under fire and still maintain a quick trigger,”

Namath went on to tell Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country this regarding Darnold's talent...“Absolutely I was impressed. He’s not Lamar Jackson with his feet but physically he is impressive. You have quarterbacks who are exceptional and he’s going to improve. His passing ability was good [at USC] and it will only get better. He knows what he’s got there.”

Darnold struggled in the beginning of the 2019 season due to mononucleosis which placed him on the sidelines for a couple of games. However, general manager of the NY Jets Joe Douglas mentioned that he has already seen improvements with Darnold in 2020 camp. “I think one of the things that he improved on last year and I touched on it in previous conversations with you guys, is his decision making,” Douglas said Monday in his virtual press conference. “

In regards to Joe Namath's opinion on the PAC 12 and Big 10 postponing their college football seasons. SI Jet's County Publisher Kristian Dyer reports Namath believes college students have an advantage being on campus in a bubble like environment. And with the rapid testing coming to the PAC 12 Dyer and Namath agree that this could be the push the PAC 12 and Big 10 needs to start the 2020 season.