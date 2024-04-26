USC Football: Johnny Manziel Weighs In On Reggie Bush Heisman Reinstatement
The USC Trojans football program received some of the best news that they have in a long time on Wednesday, the reinstatement of former running back Reggie Bush's Heisman trophy. After recruiting violations during his time with the Trojans, the NCAA stripped away his Heisman, leading to much backlash from fans and media.
Anyone who was alive during the time that Bush was at USC knows how dominant he was and that can't be taken away. But this was a moment worth celebrating and multiple prominent former players chimed in their thoughts.
This includes former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman trophy winner, Johnny Manziel. Manziel was electric himself while on the football field but he understands how special of a player Bush was.
"If you guys need anything from me today I’ll be watching ‘05 Reggie Bush highlights on repeat"
The entire Trojans football program is better for this news. Bush should have never lost his Heisman in the first place and this is a reminder of what was taken. Going forward, we will all remember how great of a player Bush was during his time with the Trojans and how important he was to the growth of college football back in the day.
