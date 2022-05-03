Skip to main content

Colin Cowherd Chimes In On Jordan Addison Saga

The Fox Sports host commented on the Pitt, USC drama on Monday.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN. 

Pete Thamel reports:

"A source told ESPN that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi caught wind of USC as a potential destination and called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure. Pitt officials suspect that tampering could have occurred.

USC did not immediately return requests for comment Friday night."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd chimed in on the controversy on Monday morning.

Addison has spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Pitt Panthers. Last season he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

GettyImages-1240312901
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Projects Major Payday For Ex-USC WR Drake London

By Claudette Montana Pattison11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 11.03.06 AM
Football

USC Football UDFA Tracker

By Claudette Montana Pattison22 hours ago
GettyImages-1238931684
Football

Drake Jackson Selected In Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
Football

EX-USC WR Drake London’s NFL Jersey Number Revealed

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
Football

USC Twitter Reacts To Falcons Drafting Drake London

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022
GettyImages-1394298957
Football

Atlanta Falcons Select Drake London No. 8 Overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Three Best Landing Spots For USC's Drake London

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 2.01.38 PM
Football

USC WR Drake London Comments On Potential Future With Kansas City Chiefs

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 27, 2022