Colin Cowherd Chimes In On Jordan Addison Saga

The Fox Sports host commented on the Pitt, USC drama on Monday.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN.

Pete Thamel reports:

"A source told ESPN that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi caught wind of USC as a potential destination and called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure. Pitt officials suspect that tampering could have occurred.

USC did not immediately return requests for comment Friday night."

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd chimed in on the controversy on Monday morning.

Addison has spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Pitt Panthers. Last season he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

