Report: Jordan Addison Spotted Working Out With Alabama QB Bryce Young

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Addison spent the past two seasons with the Panthers and recorded 100 catches and 17 touchdowns in 2021.

Jordan Addison

While a return to Pitt is on the table for Addison; USC, Texas and Alabama have all been rumored as landing spots.

In fact, ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reported that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called USC head coach Lincoln Riley amid news of Addison’s interest in the Trojans.

"[Narduzzi] called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure. Pitt officials suspect that tampering could have occurred."

The Athletic, also reported that Addison has been in Southern California working out with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Addison is the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Last season he caught passes from Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

