Skip to main content

Report: Jordan Addison Spotted Working Out With Alabama QB Bryce Young

Addison entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Addison spent the past two seasons with the Panthers and recorded 100 catches and 17 touchdowns in 2021.

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison

While a return to Pitt is on the table for Addison; USC, Texas and Alabama have all been rumored as landing spots.

In fact, ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reported that Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called USC head coach Lincoln Riley amid news of Addison’s interest in the Trojans. 

"[Narduzzi] called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure. Pitt officials suspect that tampering could have occurred."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Athletic, also reported that Addison has been in Southern California working out with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Addison is the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Last season he caught passes from Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

GettyImages-1238931684
TROJANS IN THE PROS

49ers GM John Lynch Details Expectations For USC's Drake Jackson

By All Trojans Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_17434270
Football

Expert Reveals Why Jordan Addison Would Thrive At USC

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 4, 2022
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Chimes In On Jordan Addison Saga

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 3, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Projects Major Payday For Ex-USC WR Drake London

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 11.03.06 AM
Football

USC Football UDFA Tracker

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 2, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
Football

Drake Jackson Selected In Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
Football

EX-USC WR Drake London’s NFL Jersey Number Revealed

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
Football

USC Twitter Reacts To Falcons Drafting Drake London

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022