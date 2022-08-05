Jordon Davison on USC visit: 'Great hospitality and very welcoming'
Few class of 2025 prospects have garnered as much early attention as Mater Dei High School (California) running back Jordon Davison.
Despite sharing the load as a freshman last year, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound ball-carrier has already accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
Billed as a potential five-star prospect, Davison is already taking unofficial visits in the hopes of informing his eventual college decision.
Over the weekend, he stopped by USC, a pipeline program for the talent-laden Monarchs.
"It was great - good experience, great hospitality by the coaching staff and very welcoming," Davison told SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec.