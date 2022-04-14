JT Daniels Transfers To West Virginia, CFB World Reacts

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels committed to West Virginia on Wednesday. Daniels spent two seasons with the Bulldogs [2020-21] and one season with the USC Trojans [2019].

Daniels chose West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State. He visited all three programs after entering the transfer portal this offseason. Now, the Southern California native will reunite with his former offensive coordinator at USC, Graham Harrell.

Several media members took to social media, after the news broke. Here are their reactions:

WVU Reporter Nick Farrell

ESPN's Pete Thamel

SI Writer Pat Forde

EX NFL QB Robert Griffin III

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook