NFLPA Manager Talks Juju Smith Schuster Being #1 In Branding

Claudette Montana Pattison

NFLPA Senior Player Manager Dior Ginyard joins SI All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison to talk how this season has looked different for NFL Rookies. 

Typically, the NFLPA puts on the NFLPA Rookie Premiere which showcases the NFL's newest rookies at their first major marketing event following the NFL Draft. The rookie premiere serves as a valuable opportunity for rookies to start building relationships with official partners of the NFL and NLFPA. Due to COVID-19 the rookie premiere was canceled. Ginyard talks about other changes that rookies have faced this year.

Another service that the NFLPA provides is assisting in facilitating brand deals for athletes. One former USC WR that has done an excellent job of self branding is Juju Smith Schuster. Juju recently reached 1 Million subscribers on Youtube and has secured brand deals with Nerf, Pizza Hut, GoArtOfSport and many others. Ginyard talks on why Juju Smith Schuster is used as an example by the NFLPA to show how to capitalize on profitability outside of the NFL.

