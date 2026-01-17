Former USC Star Makai Lemon's Best NFL Draft Fits

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon leaves the Trojans with a remarkable legacy that includes winning the Biletnikoff Award and being named a Unanimous First-Team All-American, among several other honors. Lemon leaves the Trojans with a career total of 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons.

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon is projected as one of the top wide receiver prospects and has the potential to be a star for whichever NFL franchise chooses to draft him. According to ESPN Field Yates’ top prospects ranking, Lemon is currently ranked No. 11.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon is ranked behind two other wide receivers, including Ohio State’s Carnell Tate (No. 9) and Jordyn Tyson (No. 8) from Arizona State. With Lemon, projected to be a first-round pick in the draft, there are several NFL teams where Lemon would fit in well. Here’s a look at some of the best draft fits for Lemon in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one area where the Bills have been lacking the last few seasons, which has held them back from winning the Super Bowl, is the wide receiver position. Whether or not the Bills fall short of their goal of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl this season, Buffalo could consider drafting Lemon to improve their offense and give quarterback Josh Allen another wide receiver option.

Lemon would be a valuable rookie addition to a Bills wide receiver group that currently features Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman. The Bills' placement in the NFL Draft will likely determine if they can draft Lemon or opt to select another player at wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With the future of Aaron Rodgers uncertain entering the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have a new starting quarterback next year. Drafting Lemon and adding another wide receiver option for the Steelers offense will give Rodgers or his replacement a young and talented offensive weapon to rely on.

If drafted by the Steelers, Lemon would join a talented wide receiver room that features DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Roman Wilson, among others. The Steelers, following their 30-6 home AFC Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, own the No. 21 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which could be the perfect spot in the first round to select Lemon.

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With wide receiver Davante Adams set to be a free agent after the 2026 season and entering his late 30s, the Rams will benefit from adding some young talent on offense by drafting Lemon to stay in the Los Angeles area.

The Rams are currently in the NFC Divisional Round and own one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua. Looking to remain Super Bowl contenders next season, the addition of Lemon to the Rams' offense can help the Rams push for another Super Bowl, no matter how their current playoff run ends.

