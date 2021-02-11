JuJu Smith-Schuster To Las Vegas Raiders?

Several former USC Trojans will enter free agency going into the 2021 offseason. But none more watched or coveted that California's very own JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Multiple news outlets have reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are "very interested" in the former USC wide receiver.

According to NBC Sports, "John Clayton of 710 ESPN in Seattle said recently on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that the Raiders are “very interested” in signing Smith-Schuster."

If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to part ways with WR Nelson Agholor, it could open up roster space for Smith-Schuster. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers could very well re-sign the 24-year old.

In his four seasons with the Steelers, the dynamic wideout played in 58 games, had 308 receptions, 3,726 yards, and 26 touchdowns. He also had a career high of nine touchdowns in 2020.

Now, the Steelers have a handful of talented receivers who are still under their rookie contracts. However, Smith-Schuster has shown that he can be very effective from the slot, and he brings four years of NFL experience to the table.

Sports Illustrated's AllSteelers writes, "Smith-Schuster occupied the middle of the field for Pittsburgh, and without him, their options on the inside are slim."

Although recent sources have pinned the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot for the NFL star, ESPN reported that the New York Jets could be a good fit for Smith-Schuster under new head coach Robert Saleh.

ESPN writes, "Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be looking for a yards-after-catch demon with toughness, explosion and blocking for his 49ers-based system (think: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk). Smith-Schuster would fit as a do-it-all option opposite Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder. He's not as fast as Samuel or Aiyuk but posted 409 yards after the catch last season, tops among free-agent receivers."

JuJu Smith-Schuster hits the free agency market on March 17 [per NBC Sports]. In the meantime, you can find him training in the offseason, while simultaneously making TikTok videos, and spending time with family.

