Could Amon-Ra St. Brown Benefit the New England Patriots?

On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated's Patriot Maven writer, Max Mcauliffe, highlighted former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in a scouting report for the New England Patriots.

St. Brown had a phenomenal 2020 season with USC. The junior had 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns.

Four of those touchdowns were completed in the first quarter against Washington State on December 6, which tied the USC and Pac-12 record for most touchdowns in a single quarter, originally set by Robert Woods in 2012.

The junior wide receiver is no doubt destined for greatness in the big leagues, and Mcauliffe of Patriot Maven thinks New England could benefit from adding him to their roster.

Mcauliffe writes, "St. Brown does a little of everything New England needs in a receiver. Outside of Edelman, they lack a receiver with strong route-running ability that can consistently find separation versus press man coverage (besides maybe an aged Edelman). They lack a guy who can immediately step in and play like a WR2."

Mcauliffe went on to say, "St. Brown would be able to do all that for the Patriots, and more. Pairing St. Brown with Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, and a downfield deep threat would provide New England with a nice base to their receiving core, allowing them to start to tool together a group that is currently a mess.

Unlike Edelman and Meyers, St. Brown would also be able to hit deep on occasion. If St. Brown and another deep threat could threaten that part of the field, the Patriots' offense would be able to attack multiple layers of the field on any given play. Thus giving Josh McDaniels more play design and play call flexibility, making things easier on whoever the quarterback might be in 2021.

Once Edelman decides to hang up his cleats, St. Brown has the talent to become the permanent slot receiver for New England and prosper in the role. The drafting of St. Brown could pay short-term dividends, and then turn into a long-term hold of a player who could eventually become a cornerstone of their offense and everything they try to accomplish on a given Sunday. With St. Brown serving as a sponge behind Edelman and learning new information, the sky would be the limit once the time came to officially make the switch."

The NFL draft will begin on April 29th and end on May 1st.

