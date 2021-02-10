USC Surpasses Miami For Most Super Bowl Winning Players By College

USC now has 67 players that have won a Super Bowl in the NFL following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win with Ronald Jones II.

The USC Trojans have one of the most prestigious and storied collegiate football programs in NCAA history. The Trojans ability to produce NFL talent while holding the team to a high standard of winning is what makes them the most elite college football squad on the west coast.

The amount of former Trojans that find success in the big leagues is astronomical. Especially when it comes to being part of the team that hoists up the United States most prestigious hardware, the Lombardi Trophy.

And former USC greats have done that a lot. In fact, more than any other school since the Super Bowl became the NFL championship game in 1967.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II claimed his Super Bowl LV ring after a sensational 2020 season. After the Bucs victory, the Trojans have 67 former players that have been apart of a Super Bowl winning team.

They have the most Super Bowl winning players out of any college after surpassing the University of Miami, who has 66 alumni with rings according to 247Sports.

The stat only includes players that are on Super Bowl game day rosters and is current through February 7, 2021.

It also only counts each player once, which means that if a player from a specific university has more than one ring, they would only be counted one time.

Of the 55 Super Bowls, USC has featured an alumni in 48 of the sports most watched game. They're also top-three all-time in regards to the amount of Super Bowl appearances by former Trojans with 121. This refers to total appearances by players, as opposed to the number of players who have made an appearance.

The third-year running back from USC rushed for nearly 1,000 yards during the regular season even missing two games during the year. He had several key first down runs in Super Bowl LV which helped Tampa Bay defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium. Now we just have to wait until 2022 to see if any other Men of Troy are able to become Super Bowl Champions and add to USC's running list.

