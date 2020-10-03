AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Just How Easy Is USC's Schedule?

Scott Wolf

It was a given USC would have an easy schedule by playing a Pac-12 South schedule. And throwing in Washington State makes it complete.

Just two of USC’s six games feature teams (Arizona State and Utah) who were above .500 last season.

Can USC get into a playoff even if it beats a 6-0 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game? I have my doubts.

That cushy USC schedule doesn't help Oregon either.

  • Meanwhile, what time will Arizona State and USC players need to show up at the Coliseum for the 9 a.m. opener? Especially if antigen tests must be given before the game?
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Gets 9 a.m. Game To Start Season

Trojans start season vs. Arizona State in early morning encounter

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC vs ASU Week 1 Analysis

A look into USC's season opener.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Alijah Vera-Tucker Might Be Returning

Trojans' top offensive lineman would be welcomed to perceived team weakness

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Do The Polls Make Sense?

USC currently ranked 29th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Pac-12 Schedule Expected To Be Released Saturday

Pac-12 Teams Will Play Seven-Game Schedule

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Late Pac-12 Start Hurts In Another Way

Any chance Kedon Slovis can be a serious Heisman contender in 7 games?

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

Report: Larry Scott Wants College Football Expansion

Pac-12 commissioner wants eight-team playoff per ESPN

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

The USC Daily: More Trojan Fans At Utah Game Than Coliseum

USC is not expected to allow fans at home games but it could have fans at a road game

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Lands Three-Star Offensive Lineman

Texas prospect chooses Trojans over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Colorado

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22