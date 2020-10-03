Just How Easy Is USC's Schedule?

It was a given USC would have an easy schedule by playing a Pac-12 South schedule. And throwing in Washington State makes it complete.

Just two of USC’s six games feature teams (Arizona State and Utah) who were above .500 last season.

Can USC get into a playoff even if it beats a 6-0 Oregon in the Pac-12 title game? I have my doubts.

That cushy USC schedule doesn't help Oregon either.