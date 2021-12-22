USC Linebacker Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

USC linebacker Kana'i Mauga declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday. Mauga shared the news on social media.

"The past four years at USC has been the best," Mauga said.

"Thank you to all the coaches and staff that I got the opportunity to work with. Thank you to all the players that I have shared many great memories with. Thank you to my family for their endless support. With that being said, this year I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft."

Mauga is 6'2", 245-pounds and hails from Waianae, Hawaii. Mauga ends his career as a Trojan with 206 total tackles, six passes defended, five sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube