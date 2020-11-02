AllTrojans
Kedon Slovis Is Encouraging You To Vote

Claudette Montana Pattison

With the election just a few days away NFL and college football players are encouraging citizens to get out and vote. 

The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discussed the importance of voting on Sunday morning. Former NFL player Micheal Vick said, 

"I had a chance to exercise my right to vote this year and it was an amazing experience one I will always remember and never forget and I encourage everybody to get out and vote" 

WATCH: The full story here.

USC athletics released a video on Twitter with players encouraging football fans to vote. (QB) Kedon Slovis and (S) Isiah Pola Moa were among the group.

WATCH: The full video here.

USC athletics has given all student athletes  the day off from practice obligations on November 3rd to exercise their right to vote. And with a polling site near campus, athletes wont have to travel far.

The Galen Center - home of USC basketball and volleyball is currently open as a voting site through November 3rd. 

Per USC athletics, The Galen Center is located at the corner of Figueroa Street and Jefferson Boulevard, with the voters' entrance on the building's south side. Parking is free at the Figueroa Parking Structure located behind the USC Hotel on Figueroa Street. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict protocols will be enforced at the Galen Center, including required wearing of masks, social distancing, frequent sanitizing of hands and equipment, adequate ventilation and one-directional foot traffic. 

